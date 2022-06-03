Urban Outfitters

Washed Cotton Tassel Duvet Cover

Product Sku: 43589068; Color Code: 060 Add a boho layer to your bed with this tassel-trimmed duvet cover from our Washed Cotton collection of garment-washed bedding that gets softer and softer with each wash. With a lived-in look and lightweight feel, this cozy cotton duvet cover comes in a range of shades we love. Pair it with more boho bedding styles from our Washed Cotton collection to create a serene space. Only at Urban Outfitters. Features - Tassel-trimmed duvet cover from our Washed Cotton bedding collection - Garment-washed for a lived-in soft feel that gets even softer over time - Hidden button closure and internal corner ties keep your duvet insert in place - Available in a range of colors to mix and match with your favorite Washed Cotton bedding pieces - An eco-friendly upgrade, this item is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified free of harsh chemicals - UO exclusive Content + Care - Pillow shams and duvet insert sold separately - 100% Cotton - OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Cert #: 11-47893 - Meets OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 guidelines which independently test each component for harmful substances for textiles you can trust - Machine wash inside out - Imported Size Twin/Twin XL - Dimensions: 66"l x 90"w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86"l x 86"w King - Dimensions: 96"l x 104"w