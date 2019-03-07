Arket

Washed Cotton Boiler Suit

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Cut with a generous, straight fit, this boiler suit is crafted from a washed cotton twill with a soft feel. Featuring a regular collar and a front zip, this casual piece is detailed with zipped patch pockets at chest and large front pockets. The tie belt is stitched to the side seams and can be tied either at front or at the back. Single patch pocket at back Double stitching in contrasting colour Slits at end of sleeves Women > Trousers > Jumpsuits