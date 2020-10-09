Quince

Washable Stretch Silk Tee Dress

$59.90

Description Sweet simplicity – this washable silk tee dress transitions from the office to the weekend with ease. Always chic, never fussy, this dress is an easy win every time Details Button keyhole opening at back neck High/Low hem shape at bottom hem Material: 90% Mulberry Silk Double Georgette/10% Spandex Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Origin: China Model is 5'10" and wearing a size small Care / Maintenance Hand wash in cold water with similar color and line dry. Cool iron on reverse side. Do not bleach. Dry clean if needed