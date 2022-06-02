Quince

Washable Stretch Silk Tee

$49.90

Description Crafted with a premium washable silk with just the right amount of stretch for an easy fit, our silk tee is the perfect everyday piece Details Button keyhole opening at back neck Slightly scooped neckline Subtle curved shape at bottom hem Material: 90% Mulberry Silk Double Georgette/10% Spandex Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Origin: China Model is 5'8" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Hand wash or machine wash cold in delicate or gentle cycle with similar colors. Turn inside out, in garment bag. Line dry. Cool iron on reverse side. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Dry clean if needed.