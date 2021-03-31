Quince

Washable Stretch Silk Slip Dress

$74.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Description The classic silk slip dress with a bit of stretch for added comfort, forgiving fit and a beautiful silhouette. Hand washable and easy to wear, don’t feel bad if you find yourself wearing it more than you should. Details Adjustable straps for easy fit Material: 90% Mulberry Silk Double Georgette / 10% Spandex Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Origin: China Model is 5'8" and wearing the silk slip dress in a size small Care / Maintenance Hand wash in cold water with similar color and line dry. Cool iron on reverse side. Do not bleach. Dry clean if needed