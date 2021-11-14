Lunya

Washable Silk Weighted Sleep Mask

$88.00

Circadian rhythm in a funk? Not anymore. This mask’s silky goodness is straight out of a lullaby, making it the most lavish companion to a perfect night's sleep. Weighted for added relaxation and deeper sleeps, it’s made with built-in, sustainable glass beads — so you can store in the freezer for a delightful cooling-off treat (or when you need some depuffing magic). And thoughtfully constructed in our softest washable silk, simply give it a quick wash by hand whenever you need an easy refresh.