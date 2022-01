Lunya

Washable Silk Fringe Slip Dress

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lunya

Reimagining our classic Washable Silk Slip Dress, we’ve added a touch of delicate fringe along the hem to give this piece a special je ne sais quoi. Paired with adjustable straps for custom comfort and thoughtfully-placed side slits for added movement, being a homebody for the holidays has a whole new look.