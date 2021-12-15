Lunya

Washable Silk Checkered Jacquard High Rise Pant Set

$268.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lunya

Sustainably made, jacquard allows colors and patterns to be woven into the fabric itself, forgoing the need for artificial dyes or chemicals. It’s this technique that allows us to reimagine the classic Washable Silk Set in a stylish new pattern. Ultra flattering with flat front and high-rise fit, the thoughtfully designed side slit lets you stay cool all night - an added bonus to its natural thermoregulating properties.