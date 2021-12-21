Cuyana

Washable Charmeuse Tapered Pant

$135.00

Design Designed for a relaxed fit and easy care, our Washable Charmeuse Tapered Pant is made from luxurious silk with a practical elastic waistband, side slanted pockets, and subtle slits at bottom hems for added visual interest. Quality Made in China where Silk was invented 5,000 years ago. Our high momme-weight material is super durable with a luxurious finish. Learn more here. Sustainability Bluesign certified, ensuring the lowest possible impact on workers and the environment. Machine washable so you can skip the dry-cleaners.