Nordstrom

Washable Adult Face Masks (unisex) – Set Of 6

$24.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details This set includes six tightly knit cotton masks that are washable and reusable, so you know you'll always have one on hand when you're going out. Pleating provides adequate nose-to-chin coverage and comfortably flexes with facial movements, while bands fit snugly behind the ears. For every package of masks purchased, Nordstrom will donate a mask to help protect kids and families in our communities. This product is non-medical and intended as a face covering in public settings when social distancing is difficult to maintain. One size fits most adults. - Set of 6 - Approx. 5.875" mask height at center (front pleats open); 7" mask width; 7" ear straps - Non-adjustable ear loops - Filter pocket (filter not included) - Imported Mask filters sold separately: https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/3279858?color=MULTI Fiber Content 100% cotton, 100% cotton lining