Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
DevaCurl

Wash Day Wonder

$28.00
At Ulta Beauty
Do you dread wash day because it's filled with knots, tangles and matted curls? This silky, light-weight pre-cleanse detangler will be your in-shower lifesaver!
Featured in 1 story
10 Detanglers That Will Cut Your Wash Day In Half
by Khalea Underwood