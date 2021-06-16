Carol's Daughter

Wash Day Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Carol's daughter wash day delight micellar water-to-foam shampoo with Aloe transforms from a water to a gentle foam lather for a deep clean quickly without stripping or harsh friction to help cut down time on wash day Cleanses hair quickly - perfect for curly hair, Kinky hair and coily hair, Our targeted applicator Helps the liquid formula instantly flow through hair providing easy scalp access and quickly rinses clean Carol's daughter wash day delight conditioner brings surprise and delight to your wash day with our unique jelly-to-cream formula that transforms from a thick jelly to a nourishing cream to moisturize hair and easily detangle Instant moisture - Our jelly-to-cream formula, blended with Glycerin - a naturally-derived ingredient known to lock in moisture - and Aloe, leaves scalp and hair feeling moisturized and hair feeling touchably soft The wash day delight recipe - 98 Percent naturally derived ingredients, blended with aloe for hair - sulfate free, Silicone Free, Paraben Free, no artificial colors, Vegan formula - see Disclaimer Reimagine your wash day with our Aloe Vera water-to-foam shampoo and jelly-to-cream conditioner kit. Our Liquid Micellar technology in the shampoo acts like a magnet to attract and lift away buildup for a thorough scalp and hair cleanse without leaving hair feeling stripped. The targeted liquid formula provides easy scalp access as it instantly flows through hair and transforms into a gentle foam lather without harsh friction. It effortlessly works throughout, minimizing tangles and quickly rinses clean so there's no added weight from residue left behind. After one wash, scalp and hair feel clean, and hair feels soft and moisturized. Our unique jelly-to-cream conditioner is blended with glycerin-a naturally-derived ingredient known to lock in moisture - and Aloe. The formula transforms from a thick jelly to a nourishing cream to instantly moisturize hair from roots to ends with no added residue or weight, in just one step. Our tangle-melting technology, easily spreads through hair providing a perfect slip so curls glide past each other, minimizing tangles, and untying hair's knots, so your fingers can do the detangling in less time. Scalp and hair feel moisturized and hair feels touchably soft. One wash changes everything. Naturally-derived: unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still retains greater than 50 percent of its molecular structure from its original natural source.