Description
Hiking sandal from Suicoke. Nylon and natural rubber upper. Adjustable multi-strap vamp with faux suede hook-and-loop fastenings. Molded and cushioned footbed. Treaded Vibram rubber sole. Vibram and Suicoke branding throughout.
• Synthetic upper
• Vibram Rubber sole
• 1.5" sole
• Made in China
Product ID: W108542
Sizing
Measurements
Sizing Notes
US sizes listed.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
