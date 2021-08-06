Paul Klee

Was Fehlt Ihm? (what’s The Matter With Him?), 1930 By Paul Klee

Known for his unique pictorial language and innovative teachings at the Bauhaus, Paul Klee had far-reaching influence on 20th century modernism. Klee admired childrens art, wanting his own style to be similarly unaffected. His dream - like pictures made him popular with the Surrealists, however he never officially became one. Klee's work can be humorous, his fantastic drawn subjects conveying a playful sense of absurdity. Was fehlt ihm? (What's the matter with him?), drawn in 1930 By Paul Klee H: 30cm x W: 24cm From a loose portfolio of lithographs printed in Germany, early 1940's Freshly framed in a gold