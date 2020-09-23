Joss & Main

Warner Dining Table

$329.00 $240.00

Simple yet sophisticated, this dining table is just what your breakfast nook is missing. Ideal for smaller spaces, this design showcases a contemporary style with metal legs, whose wrap accents subtly overlap on the tabletop. Crafted from manufactured wood, the table sports a circular silhouette that’s designed to seat up to four comfortably. Why we love it: A round table cuts out harsh corners to create a more intimate, cozier space. What's Included? Table Chairs Benches Features Featuring a wood veneer finish on the tabletop Can fit up to four people comfortably Ships ready to assemble with step-by-step instructions With metal accents and metal legs Product Details Base Color: Black Seating Capacity: 4 Table Mechanism: Fixed Table Assembly Required: Yes Top Material Top Material: Manufactured Wood Top Material Details: High-grade MDF and solid wood veneers Base Material Base Material: Metal Base Material Details: Powder-coated metal Natural Variation (No item has the same grain color, finish, or wood knots due to natural factors.)