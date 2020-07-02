Swiss Navy

Warming Water Based – 4 Oz. Personal Lubricant

$33.00

At Ella Paradis

The warmer the sexierEvery day, sex toy makers make products that puncture the myth that silicone is the king of smoothness. Swiss Navy scored a good one with this Warming Water Based Lube; it feels so smooth and refreshing on your body, ups your arousal all for a long lasting affair.