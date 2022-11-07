Astroglide

Warming Personal Lubricant (2.5 Oz.)

$8.97

Buy Now Review It

GENTLE WARMING SENSATION – Warming formula that provides a soft, tingling sensation GREASE-FREE LUBE - This long-lasting, water-based personal lube is ultra soothing with a hint of warmth BEST PERSONAL LUBRICANT FOR COUPLES & SOLO - Have fun and add a gentle tingling sensation to your most sensitive areas. Also toy friendly. CONDOM COMPATIBLE - Safe to use with natural rubber latex condoms Take charge of your pleasure with the soft, tingling sensation of our invigorating, warming lube formula. Add a playful, warm touch to your most sensitive regions and let the fun begin. ASTROGLIDE Warming Liquid lubricant is just the right mix of stimulation, arousal, and lubrication to keep the action warm and turned up for hours. This wet, warming lubricant is made with high-quality ingredients to reduce friction and irritation and create a silky smooth, warming sensation. Water-based lubricants are not only easy on skin alleviating friction, but they add fun and excitement to your sexual activity.