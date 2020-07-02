K-Y

Warming Jelly Lubricant

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Product Description Lube Gently Warms For Extra Thrills During Sex! From K-Y, America’s #1 Doctor Recommended Lube Brand Make your next romp in bed smoother & hotter with this stimulating lube! Adds extra slickness to supplement the body’s natural lubrication Warming sensation increases pleasure for you & your partner Compatible with latex condoms Comes in a flip-cap bottle for easy use K-Y Warming Jelly Lubricant is just what your love life needs! The thick gel formula goes on easy and stays in place for maximum slickness. The long-lasting gel works with your natural lubricant to keep all your bits silky smooth and ready for play. The jelly gradually warms up with friction for even more fun. The extra warmth helps relax and soothe your inner muscles for more comfortable play. And the extra stimulation will leave you and your lover tingling in all the right spots! Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, PEG-8, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Tocopherol.