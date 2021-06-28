Cost Plus World Market

Warm Sunset Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Made of PET crafted from 8-10 plastic water bottles with polyester filling Removable insert Suitable for outdoor use Spot clean only World Market exclusive Made in India 20"Sq. Consciously crafted with an innovative recycling process that gives discarded water bottles new life, our ultra-soft throw pillow features a stunning sunset woven across a natural-hued background. With a solid tan back and a removable insert, this pillow has a textural softness that's so comfy to curl up with.