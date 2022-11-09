Bedsure

Reversible Desgin: Bedsure Sherpa fleece blanket is reversible with a soft microfiber chevron pattern side and a super soft Sherpa fleece back side. Made of warm, durable and soft 100% polyester, This fleece blanket features long-lasting softness and durability Herringbone Pattern: A contemporary Herringbone pattern of this fleece blanket provides a distinctive, stylish look. Enjoy a cohesive design with fashionable flair plus plush softness of these types of throw blankets/twin blanket Lightweight and Versatile: Designed for all season use, this Bedsure blankets & throws can easily be used as at home, at work, or traveling. The blanket also features lightweight, making it a truly functional blanket that can be easily carried around Pet Friendly & Great Gifts: These throw blankets for couch will keep you toasty and warm, your pets will love it as much as you will. Great as warm blankets for winter, your pets can snuggle up and sleep on either side. The Cozy thow blanket is great birhday gifts for women mom and anyone you love. OEKO TEX Certified: This Bedsure fleece throw blankets have been tested for harmful substances and fulfilled the requirements of Standard 100. This product meets the OEKO TEX requirements for product class I, which are for baby articles