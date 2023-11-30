Lululemon

Warm Revelation Beanie

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Our Lilac Mini Posy is a delightful gift that lasts up to two years! Consisting of preserved flowers in purple hues, this feminine palette is stunning. Our dried flower bouquets are delivered right to your door in our famous Keep Flowering box. Bouquet recipe: Preserved Ruscus, Billy Buttons, Bunny Tails, Ming Fern, Hydrangea, Bleached Heart Palm, Misty and Lavender. While our dried arrangements are made to last, they may shed if handled without care. To increase the longevity of your arrangement, display away from direct sunlight and humidity. Dimensions: This bouquet measures between approximately 10-15cm in length. Please keep in mind each bouquet is unique, and the exact sizing depends on the natural stem length.