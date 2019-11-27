NYX Professional Makeup

Warm Neutrals Ultimate Shadow Palette

$18.00 $12.60

Get ready to create the ultimate eye makeup looks. NYX Professional Makeup's Warm Neutrals Ultimate Shadow Palette features 16 expertly coordinated eye shadows housed in one perfectly portable palette. Available in unique color combinations, each Ultimate Shadow Palette features captivating textures and shades that range from never-boring neutrals to sultry smokies to bright color pops. Ready to take your eye makeup game to a whole new level of neutral? Create all types of nude eyeshadow looks with this neutral eyeshadow palette. The Warm Neutrals palette features a variety of neutral colors to play with for any skin tone, from light champagne to warm chocolate brown. Go for that subtle, bare look or highlight an intense high look with these nude eyeshadows.All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.Key Benefits: