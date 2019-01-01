Kendra Scott

Warm Iridescent Shimmer Coat

C$23.88 C$13.23

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

Details Our Warm Iridescent transformative top coat opens a world of possibilities, creating a strikingly unique hue and a hint of shimmer when paired with our gemstone lacquers. 5-free formula. Not tested on animals. • All Kendra Scott Nail Lacquer is final sale.• Shipping/Returns: Certain items considered Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) including aerosols and alcohol-based products (e.g. nail polish remover, nail polish, etc.) are required by the US Department of Transportation to be shipped by Ground-only transport, due to air transport restrictions and regulations. Regrettably, these items are only available for shipments within the continental United States.