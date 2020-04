FLAdorepet

Warm Bunny Rabbit Clothes

$9.90

Buy Now Review It

Size Chart: 3XS Back 5.5inch Chest 8.6inch Neck 7inch Suit for pet under 1LBS Pls check the size before you buy it. Warm and soft fleece fabric.Keep your pet warm in the cold winter Cute strawberry design,suit for daily activities,holiday,Christmas and any party. Available for small size pet, such Bunny,Chinchilla,Ferret, Adult guinea pig, Squirrel,Mini dog ,Mini cat,Chihuahua. Machine wash in cold water line dry