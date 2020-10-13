Wang-Data

Wang-data 2 Pcs Clear Acrylic Compact Organizer

$14.99 $11.19

Buy Now Review It

【PACKAGE DETAIL】2 Pack clear Acrylic compact organizer, each one is approx. about 10" x 3.5" x 2" (L x W x H), suitable for different drawers width. 【QUALITY MATERIAL】Our compact organizer are made of sturdy Acrylic materials, which is eco-friendly and durable. 【DIVIDERS】Each tray has 8 dividers. 【WIDE USES】Perfect for organize your kitchen drawers, office drawers, and makeup drawers. Offer you a tidy and clean environment. 【VERSATILE】Suitable for storing hair products, cosmetics, medication, office supplies, and more in any of the compartments. 2 Pcs Clear Acrylic Compact Organizer; 10" x 3.5" x 2" (L x W x H) From the Products Rummaging through messy and disorganized desk drawers becomes a thing of the past with the Office Drawer Organizers from Wang-Data. Make the most of your storage space by customizing the tray to the exact width of the drawer. Transform your desk and office drawers from cluttered and chaotic to streamlined and organized. The organizers set has 4 drawers(each drawer with 2 dividers) to store all your office desk essentials. Wang-Data - more calm, less clutter From the Manufacturer Wang-Data devotes to help consumers work faster, smarter and better at the office, home, or at school. Whether you are a corporate professional, a home-based entrepreneur, a business traveler, a student, or a head of a busy household, there are Wang-Data products to fit your every specific need. Please Understand Due to manual measurement, it allows 1-2(mm) discrepancy. Please be reminded that due to lighting effects and monitor's brightness/contrast settings etc., the color tone of the website's photo and the actual item could be slightly different.