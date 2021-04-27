WANDF

Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

Zipper closure ✈️ Unfold dimension is 17.7x12.6x6.3 inches, meet spirit airline personal item carry on limit 18x14x8, can be placed under seat, save your overweight charges. ✈️ Multifunctional, made of high quality and water resistant fabic. You can use it as shopping bag, carry on bag, gym bag, sports bag, travel bag ✈️ Easy carrying, We designed a pocket allows bag to slide over the luggage handle, and there is a extra pocket to storage your daily use item. ✈️ Foldable & Lightweight, capacity 25L yet weights only 7.1 oz, can be fold flat when not use. ✈️ Easily held all your gym or travel items, great choice for garment bag, sports, gym use, yoga, travel, weekend shopping, overnight, camping and picnic.