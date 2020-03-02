KarmaLit

Wanderlust Soy Candle

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

Sage, Lavender, Amber! This candle has both woodsy and clean notes that makes this candle appealing to both men and women! This size is perfect for a bathroom or office! KarmaLit is proud to donate a percentage of their sales to fund classroom needs through Donorschoose because we believe teachers should be free to educate and inspire. Each time you light our candles, you are instantly part of that greater something: the excitement in a science experiment, the imagination nurtured through reading, the wonder of learning in a well-supplied and supported classroom. The effect individuals have on each other is the most valuable currency. This is how we serve the world, one flame at a time. Wax: 100% all natural soy Burn time: Approx. 40+ hours (8oz) Size: 2.75" diameter by 3" tall