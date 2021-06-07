Buxom Cosmetics

Wanderlust Primer-infused Blush

The Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blush from Buxom Cosmetics is a silky, primer-infused powder blush that helps lock in luminous, true color for 12-hour wear. WHAT IT DOES: Helps extend your vacay glow with a primer-infused flush of color Hydrating hyaluronic acid and a colorless base allow the formula to seamlessly blend and flatter different skin tones Multidimensional pearls create a luminous finish Releases a subtle, beachy scent with every stroke Available in six vacation-worthy shades HOW TO USE: Start by applying to the apples of the cheeks; smiling helps reveal the apples to find the perfect placement Using an "X" formation, sweep gently across apples to diffuse out the highly pigmented color Continue diffusing the color by sweeping back and forth toward your hairline, following your cheek bone as a guide Last, buff up toward the temples and top of your brow bone Pro Tips: Amplify your look with Buxom Cosmetics Wanderlust Full-On Plumping Lip Cream and Divine Goddess Luminizing Highlighter Palette 100% said the blush feels silky smooth* 96% said the blush was easy to blend without harsh lines* 96% said the blush makes my skin look smooth* *Based on results of a consumer study of 30 women after 1 use Product Size: 0.12-oz Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 7827642