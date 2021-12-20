Penguin Random House

Wanderess: The Unearth Women Guide To Traveling Smart, Safe, And Solo

Feminism meets travel in this interactive resource for women who love to travel the world, near and far—from the co-founders of Unearth Women, the very first female travel publication. Whether you’re a volunteer, explorer, foodie, solo traveler (or all of the above!), here is what you need to experience life-changing adventures safely and supported, from planning your trip to coming home. Travel experts also offer helpful advice for specific communities; if you are a woman of color, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, or an expecting or new mom, there’s info that will make your travel smarter, safer, and smoother. Wanderess will help you: • Discover your specific travel style • Learn how to travel solo • Build your destinations wish list • Find volunteer opportunities abroad • Get expert tips on travel hacking • Use helpful checklists, from trip planning to packing • Write your own feminist city guide • And so much more! Featuring advice and wisdom from experienced and well-respected travel experts and influencers including Annika Ziehen, Oneika Raymond, Brooke Saward, Kelly Lewis, Dani Heinrich, Esme Benjamin, Beth Santos, Jessica Nabongo, and Evita Robinson, Wanderess will give you the tools you need to be prepared, aware, and ready to get the most out of every trip. Read more