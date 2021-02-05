Wamsutta

Wamsutta Extra-firm Density Side Sleeper Bed Pillow

Details Lay your head on the Wamsutta Extra-Firm Density Side Sleeper Pillow every night for a luxurious night's sleep. Ideal for side sleepers, the 100% cotton pillow features a 2" gusset that provides firm support throughout the entire night. Wamsutta Extra-Firm Side Sleeper Pillow offers extra-firm support perfect for side sleepers Corded 300 thread count Standard/Queen pillow measures 26" L x 18" W King pillow measures 34" L x 18" W Includes 2" gusset 100% cotton cover 100% polyester fill Machine wash 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty Made in USA of imported materials