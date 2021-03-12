Walsunny

Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa For Small Space

$269.99

Buy Now Review It

Firm and Comfortable: The cushion design conforms to the human body mechanics, both comfortable and durable. Space Saving: Sofa is suitable for small space, compact and convenient.Couch dimensions: 77.55 x 27.56 x 35.43 inch. Weight capacity: 660 lbs. Easy Assembly: Easy to install, it only takes 10 minutes to complete the installation, very convenient Convertible Design: Modular sofa, can be taken apart for use. According to their own needs free combination. After Sale:This sofa is divided into 2 boxes, may be delivered at different times.If there is any question, please feel free to contact us, we will response to you in 24 hours.