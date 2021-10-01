Percy Langley

Walnut Wood Spice Bowl & Spoon Set

These are the perfect dainty set to hold your favourite condiments, spices and seasonings on your dining table or picnic blanket. This three piece set is hand crafted in Morocco out of walnut wood. Easy to use and adding a beautiful natural touch to your dining set, this spice bowl set is an essential to add to your home decor. Size: Bowl 5-6cm diameter, Spoon 7-9cm length approx Bohemia are a close-knit team, based in Edinburgh but spread across 6 countries, who work collaboratively with artisans in Morocco, India, Kenya and Turkey to create unique, timeless and functional objects. Acting as a bridge between wonderful traditional craft making and a market of people who value such authenticity, bohemia seek to creating fusion between tradition and modernity. All products are handmade, bearing the character of their creator and allowing for a unique charm. FairTrade, respect and friendship are at the core of Bohemia.