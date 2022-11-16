Sunhouse Craft | Free People

Walnut Serving Board

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 81085219; Color Code: 014 The perfect gift for a host! Made of two pieces of local Walnut, this lovely board brings the individuality of wood from Appalachia to the table. Made from sustainable lumber from our friends at Branch and Bark in Lexington Kentucky. Expect some variation in lumber appearance. Pair it with your favorite local snacks for a Kentucky gift they will enjoy for a long time! Dimensions: 10”x16”x3/4” (with a 1 3/8” hole centered) Materials: Walnut Made in the USA. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.