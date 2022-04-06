United States
Figaro
Wall Sculpture, Black
£90.00
At Made
Magnifico Check out Figaro's 3D curves and brushed matte black finish. This one nods to minimalist Japanese interiors. View all Home DecorView the Figaro collection Dimensions Height (cm) 138 Width (cm) 20 Depth (cm) 4 Packaging dimensions 88 x 12 x 25 cm Weight (kg) 1.14 Details Product material Iron Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth SKU DACFIG001BLK-UK Assembly instructions Download
