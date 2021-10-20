Elecwish

Wall Mounted Table Computer Desk

$59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Elecwish wall-mounted computer desk is a perfect solution for those families with limited space. This office desk has a working panel that can be closed when not in use, meaning not only do you save space but create a convenient storage area. 2 in 1 new design floating desks with storage create a concentrated workspace without taking up much space. Constructed of high-quality MDF, this desk is durable and sturdy. A simple and stylish look adds an elegant feel to your home, it can be combined with any decoration style. Our foldable desk is multi-function, not only can be a computer desk but also a cabinet.