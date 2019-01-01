MyGift

Wall-mounted Magazine Rack, 5 Slot Hanging Document Filing System, Black

$19.79

Display and organize your collection of magazines with this wall-mounted rack. Made of sturdy metal with a black finish, this magazine holder boasts 5 slots designed to hold magazines horizontally. The metal mesh panels allow you to see the covers and titles of the magazines even when the magazines are stored. Just attach this mounted magazine rack to any wall in your home, office, or waiting room to bring modern storage and organization to any space. **Official MyGift® product.**Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 12.8 W X 16 H X 4.1 D.