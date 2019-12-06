Urban Deco

Wall Mounted Key Rack

$13.99

Neutral Arrow Necklace Holder--A fashionable arrow shaped metal wall mounted necklace organizer with 7 hooks in a antique gold coating. 7 U-shaped Hooks --Perfect for organizing necklaces, bracelets, rings and other fashion accessories. Functional Home&Office Decor--Ideal for jewelry, but also be practical to hold keys, work lanyards, whistles, neckties, light jackets, hand towels, kitchen utensils and more. Cut The Clutter-- This arrow wall necklace holder is perfect for hanging your necklaces, bracelets that keep tangling up and help to have your keys, lanyards visible. Easy To Install-- This jewelry organizer has built-in holes and comes with screws for hanging make the installation a breeze. Dimensions (in inches) : 13.11 L× 1.89 W ×0.4 H, the distance between each hook is 1.3 inches. A classic design with a functional purpose, this unique gold-tone arrow necklace hanger can actually be used for more than fashion accessories. Featuring a simple Art Deco design, this necklace rack has an eclectic charm that can complement a variety of decors at home or in retail settings. It could also add a sense of fun when used at home or office to hold keys, whistles, work lanyards, or key cards. Whether providing storage for favorite elegant necklaces, or serving as an attractive accent for everyday accessories, this gold-tone arrow rack is sure to hit the mark. Jewelry not included. Functional and aesthetically comes together in the arrow wall-mounted necklace holder, this little piece of wall decoration works for a variety of scenarios: bedroom, living room, vanity room, kitchen, entryway or office to hang your favorite necklaces, bracelets, jewelry, and other bureau supplies. Organizing doesn’t have to be an unpleasant task. Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 13.11 L× 1.89 W ×0.4 H