Haotian

Wall-mounted Computer Table Desk

$69.98

Buy Now Review It

Convenient and space-saving wall table is good choice for your home and office. Designed for maximum convenience and ideal for anywhere of the house. 1 drawer and 2 open compartments under the table top, it provides plenty of storage space and extra working space. Mounted slightly lower, which is very good for children as a desk. Or mounted higher as a bar table. It can be fixed to the wall by fasteners securely at the height you want. Mounting hardware and instructions included, easy to mount.