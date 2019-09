CB2

Wall Mounted Bar Cabinet

$299.00 $169.15

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

raise the bar. Lifting cocktails to the next level, modern wooden cabinet thrives in small spaces. Designed by Kristen Wentrcek and Andrew Zebulon Williams, two doors open via brass pulls to reveal ample storage within. Removable gold tray can be nested inside cabinet or displayed on top. Sturdy french cleats make hanging easy.