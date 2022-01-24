MostAmazing

4 Sizes: 5"x6.5", 9"x12", 14"x18", and 19"x24" This amazing, one-of-a-kind mirror comes in 4 sizes and is hand made to order. The 5x6.5 and 9x12 sizes are assembled from a layer of ⅛” acrylic mirror securely attached to an 1/8" backing of baltic birch making for a total of ¼” thickness, Sizes 14x18 and 19x24 are 1/8" acrylic mirror securely attached to a 1/4" backing of baltic birch making for a total of 3/8" thickness. They are very durable mirrors. The frame/backing layer includes a hanger built in for easy mounting on a nail so no need to mess up your walls with “removable” adhesive tape and no worry that it’ll end up on the the floor during your next heatwave. This is a strong and well constructed item. Price includes shipping with tracking and insurance The mirror is laser cut and can be cleaned with water and a soft cloth. A truly fascinating piece, this mirror makes a great Valentine's Day, birthday or gift for any occasion. Get one to bring attention to any wall or gather a bunch for a remarkable collection. PLEASE NOTE - These are novelty mirrors, not vanity mirrors. They are made with acrylic mirror, it is not glass. Like the side rear view mirror of a car, objects up close look normal but objects at a distance are closer than they appear. Viewed at a distance, larger versions of this mirror could slightly warp the view and create a bit of a "funhouse" effect. We only accept returns on sizes 14"x18" and 19"x24" for defects caused by shipping. Thanks for looking into our mirrors, we hope you like what you see. For more amazing stuff, visit us at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MostAmazing We've filled over 12000 orders on Etsy since 2014 with a 5 star rating and over 4500 shop favorites. Below are a few reviews we've received. ---"...Excellent quality. Shop was very accommodating. Highly recommend. A++" ---"It’s simply perfect. Thank you!" ---"The photo does not do justice to how beautiful and well-crafted this item is. Love it." ---"Really great item, just as pictured. Terrific customer service, pricing & rapid delivery..."