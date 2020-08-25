United States
Chinese Laundry
Walking On Gold Dust Ankle Boot
$99.00
Looking for that perfect pair of cowboy-esque heeled booties for fall that meets all your fashion needs? These metallic gold, cowgirl-y ankle boots check-off all the boxes. Their vintage-inspired silhouette is elevated by the striking gold faux-leather with a deliberate worn-in finish and the Western stitch detailing throughout. The contrasting black, stacked block heel adds a chic and modern touch. Pair your favorite denim looks with the rugged charm of these metallic ankle booties.