Looking for that perfect pair of cowboy-esque heeled booties for fall that meets all your fashion needs? These metallic gold, cowgirl-y ankle boots check-off all the boxes. Their vintage-inspired silhouette is elevated by the striking gold faux-leather with a deliberate worn-in finish and the Western stitch detailing throughout. The contrasting black, stacked block heel adds a chic and modern touch. Pair your favorite denim looks with the rugged charm of these metallic ankle booties.