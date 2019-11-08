Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Walking Leopard Boucle Embroidered Throw Pillow

Let the striking design of the Walking Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow, 24x14" by Drew Barrymore Flower Home represent your inner strength when you add it to your living space or bedding. This decorative throw pillow features a richly textured, embroidered front. The side profile of a strolling leopard in rust and burgundy stands out against the light cream background. Casual boho style is added with a burgundy tassel on each corner. Combine this accent pillow with an animal print throw or other bright pillows.