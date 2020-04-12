Tvilum

Walker 2 Drawer Desk, White High Gloss

$189.99 $84.13

Charming details and Classic style Use as a desk or console table Made in Denmark Made from PEFC Certified sustainable wood Featuring thin metal legs The Sonoma 2 drawer desk by Tvilum is the perfect writing surface solution for small spaces where a traditional desk won’t fit. Two drawers catch pens, pencils and paper while the modest crown molding creates a streamlined, yet classic look. Both functional and stylish, the Sonoma 2 drawer desk will add classic style to your home while providing a space to sort mail, pay bills and use a homework station.