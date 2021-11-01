Charlotte Tilbury

Walk Of No Shame On The Go

Darlings, this is eye & lip gift set features some of my most-loved LUCKY, CONFIDENCE-BOOSTING beauty filter icons from my Walk of No Shame collection! Put the MAGIC ON with these full and travel-sized makeup secrets for an empowering russet-red pout and gorgeous gaze ON THE GO! This makeup gift set includes: Full Size Matte Revolution in Walk of No Shame: My confidence-boosting berry rose lipstick in the award-winning Matte Revolution formula! Travel Size Lip Cheat in Walk of No Shame: Loved by supermodels and stars, Charlotte’s best-selling, russet-berry lip liner suits all skin tones and flatters everyone from 18-80! Travel Size Walk of No Shame Eyeliner: Inspired by my ICONIC Matte Revolution lipstick in Walk of No Shame and the same mesmerising shade as my matte Copper Charge eyeliner, this universally-flattering eyeliner is perfect for adding INSTANT definition to your EMPOWERING makeup look! Travel Size Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara: A super VOLUMISING formula for the ultimate Hollywood flutter and a WIDE-AWAKE look!