Walden

Meditation Cushion Set

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Create a space for self-reflection and clarity with the Walden Meditation Cushion Set. Filled with hypoallergenic buckwheat hull from upstate New York, this meditation seat also boasts a top layer of gel-infused memory foam that makes it supportive, body adaptive, and comfortable. A carry handle allows you to take your cushion anywhere, while a matching mat creates a complete at-home meditation spot. Available in Carbon, Cloud, and Clay colors. Cushion Height: 6in / Diameter: 15in / Weight: 8lbs Mat Length: 30in / Width: 18in / Depth: 15in