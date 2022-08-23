Camper

Walden Loafers

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Camper

Black leather loafers for women with lightweight outsoles and a cushioned OrthoLite® footbed. Better Product: The leather is certified by Leather Working Group, a coalition of brands, suppliers, retailers, leading technical experts, and NGOs aimed at raising environmental standards and ensuring best practice standards for tanners, manufacturers, and retailers. Walden's design is rooted in an appreciation of nature and the simple life. Created in premium quality materials and extra comfort.