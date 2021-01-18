Plant Apothecary

Wakey Wakey Organic Body Wash

Our WAKEY WAKEY Organic Body Wash is lightly scented with organic essential oils of rosemary and lemongrass, which aromatherapists have traditionally used to stimulate and revive the mind and body. Use it to give yourself a little boost whenever you need it, whether it’s morning, noon or night. This all-natural, honeylike gel is made of only eight simple ingredients and is completely free of parabens, SLS, petroleum, silicones and harsh, mysterious chemicals. And its gentle formula is kind to even sensitive skin.