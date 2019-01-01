Philips

Wake-up Light Alarm Clock With Colored Sunrise Simulation And Sunset Fading Night Light

Wake up naturally with a wake-up light and colored sunrise. Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The color of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. Developed with Philips’ Clinical Sleep &- Respironics knowledge and 100+ years of lighting expertise.