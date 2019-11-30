Philips

Wake-up Light Alarm Clock

$49.99 $41.24

Buy Now Review It

Clinically proven light therapy lamp and alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well being Only Philips wake up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed; Light intensity 200 lux Natural light alarm clock for a more natural wake up; Lamp with natural light sunrise alarm improves your ability to function in the morning Tap to snooze alarm clock with speaker and beep function ensure you wake up on time; Use the light therapy lamp as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings Natural light alarm clock comes with 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee from Philips Sunrise simulation wakes you gradually Bedside light with 10 light settings Color flow of sunrise: bright yellow Gentle beep ensures you get up on time Snooze function. Frequency: 50/60 Hz