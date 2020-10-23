Philips

Wake-up Light Alarm Clock

Philips Wake-Up Light Therapy with Colored Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock & Sunset Fading Night Light, White HF3520/60 Wake up naturally with a wake-up light and colored sunrise. Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The color of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. Developed with Philips? Clinical Sleep & Respironics knowledge and 100+yrs of Lighting expertise. Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being. Philips? #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed. Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze. New! PowerBackUp+ feature maintains internal clock settings and back-up alarm for at least 8 hours in the event of power failure. Can be used as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.